Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Engaged

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 9:30 PM
The cast of Vanderpump Rules is SURving up romance instead of drama tonight.
On Thursday evening, Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram and revealed she is engaged to Jax Taylor.
"Omg omg!!!!!!!! We are ENGAGED! What a way to start our summer and season 7!!" Brittany shared on social media. "I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives! I can't wait for all of you to see how he proposed! I am the happiest girl ever right now. Love can win #PumpRules."
Jax added, "She said yes!!! I can't wait for y'all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!! Make sure y'all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded. My amazing friend/brother @kcdlovecampaign knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany's ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless. Also thank you Margaret owner of @Neptunesnet for allowing me to make this special day possible at one of our favorite spots to eat in Malibu."
Jesse Grant/Bravo
Shortly after the news was posted on Instagram, several Bravo friends couldn't help but express their excitement at the news.
"Ring's badass. Beautiful stuff. Good job @MrJaxTaylor Congrats you two," Southern Charm's Craig Conover wrote in the comments section. Shep Rose added, "Damn! Haha. Congrats you 2! Can't wait to celebrate in person."
Viewers of Bravo's addictive reality show have followed Jax and Brittany's love story that has been a bit of a roller coaster. In fact, last season documented the couple's struggle to overcome Jax's cheating scandal. Ultimately, it became clear that the love between the pair never went away.
"He just wasn't going to give up on me," Brittany revealed to Morgan Stewart and Carissa Culiner on E!'s Daily Pop when reliving their breakup. "I knew that I loved him still. I was trying to act like I didn't. In the end, I'm just so glad where we are right now because we are so much better than we ever have been."
Jax would later tweet, "I am not perfect and I will never be but I am working very hard on myself. I realized later that @BNCartwright is my angel and she makes me want to be a better man."
Congratulations to the couple on their big news! Now, it's time to plan a wedding!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?