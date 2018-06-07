Watch Rebecca Black Audition for The Four With Special Version of NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 7:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It may not be Friday but things are looking fun, fun, fun, fun on The Four.

During tonight's season two premiere, both judges and viewers alike were completely surprised to see Rebecca Black as one of the contestants.

Before taking the stage, fans were reminded of the YouTube star's journey to stardom thanks to her song "Friday." While the song became a massive hit, the success came with a cost.

"After it went on the Internet, it literally blew up in the blink of an eye. The hate comments were everywhere. No one can prep you for that kind of a thing," Rebecca shared with the camera. "There is something so brutal when you're 13 about people telling you that you don't belong here. There was definitely a moment where I got really close to giving up on my music."

She continued, "You should never let anyone tell you that what you love to do is wrong. It feels weird to say that this is redemption because I'm 20, but I'm here to get a chair, and I am ready to show everyone who has doubted me, who has left all those comments, that I do deserve to be here and I'm ready to take on The Four."

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Ultimately, the 20-year-old from Anaheim, Calif., performed a unique rendition of 'N Sync's classic hit "Bye, Bye, Bye." And spoiler alert: the judges were impressed.

"I just got so many chills, because that was the perfect song," Meghan Trainor shared during critiques. "I was just like, 'Tell all the haters bye, bye, bye.'"

Sean "Diddy" Combs added, "When you're following your dream, there's a journey that you have to go through. Everybody's journey is different. I remember Muhammad Ali said, 'Knock me down seven times, I'll get up eight.' I don't know if I can put you through. I'm gonna be honest. But don't never stop, don't never stop."

While the judges joined DJ Khaled in allowing her to challenge a fellow singer, Rebecca was ultimately sent home.

"I could not be more grateful for the platform you guys gave me to just be who I truly am and to do what I love more than anything else in the world," Rebecca shared on Twitter. "What a huge weight lifted and I cannot wait to show you what's to come."

Host Fergie added, "U R amazing."

The Four airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. only on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rebecca Black , Music , Entertainment , Reality TV , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Mac Miller

Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

Tupac Shakur's Unsolved Shooting 22 Years Later

Tupac Shakur: LVMPD Cops Re-Examine Cold Case

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.