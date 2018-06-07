Watch Rebecca Black Audition for The Four With Special Version of NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye"

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 7:57 PM
It may not be Friday but things are looking fun, fun, fun, fun on The Four.
During tonight's season two premiere, both judges and viewers alike were completely surprised to see Rebecca Black as one of the contestants.
Before taking the stage, fans were reminded of the YouTube star's journey to stardom thanks to her song "Friday." While the song became a massive hit, the success came with a cost.
"After it went on the Internet, it literally blew up in the blink of an eye. The hate comments were everywhere. No one can prep you for that kind of a thing," Rebecca shared with the camera. "There is something so brutal when you're 13 about people telling you that you don't belong here. There was definitely a moment where I got really close to giving up on my music."
She continued, "You should never let anyone tell you that what you love to do is wrong. It feels weird to say that this is redemption because I'm 20, but I'm here to get a chair, and I am ready to show everyone who has doubted me, who has left all those comments, that I do deserve to be here and I'm ready to take on The Four."
Ultimately, the 20-year-old from Anaheim, Calif., performed a unique rendition of NSYNC's classic hit "Bye, Bye, Bye." And spoiler alert: the judges were impressed.
"I just got so many chills, because that was the perfect song," Meghan Trainor shared during critiques. "I was just like, 'Tell all the haters bye, bye, bye.'"
Sean "Diddy" Combs added, "When you're following your dream, there's a journey that you have to go through. Everybody's journey is different. I remember Muhammad Ali said, 'Knock me down seven times, I'll get up eight.' I don't know if I can put you through. I'm gonna be honest. But don't never stop, don't never stop."
While the judges joined DJ Khaled in allowing her to challenge a fellow singer, Rebecca was ultimately sent home.
"I could not be more grateful for the platform you guys gave me to just be who I truly am and to do what I love more than anything else in the world," Rebecca shared on Twitter. "What a huge weight lifted and I cannot wait to show you what's to come."
Host Fergie added, "U R amazing."
The Four airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. only on Fox.
