Pete Davidson Gushes About Ariana Grande Onstage at Comedy Club

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande's relationship took center stage on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old SNL star and comic performed a standup set at the Hollywood Improv comedy club that day and during his time onstage, he took the opportunity to gush about his new girlfriend, according to a fan.

"[Pete] said he didn't have a skit prepared because he didn't really want to be there and he said he's really happy and life's good so there's nothing to complain about," one audience member shared with E! News. "Someone in the crowd yelled Ariana's name and said how attractive she is and he smiled but really didn't want to give much info other than that it's pretty cool how he got someone like her."

A second audience member, however, says the Hollywood star couldn't help but gush about his new leading lady. 

"The first thing he responded with when they asked about Ariana was 'it's pretty dope huh?' And that's when he started saying how he felt so lucky like he won the lottery and couldn't believe he was so lucky," a separate source shared. "He said he's gonna 'ride this one out!' After that, he kind of got into more of a comedy act, but it was pretty sweet because that was the most genuine and happy he seemed during the whole thing."

Photos

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

Last week, Davidson confirmed his relationship with Grande, 24, via an Instagram photo of the two wearing Harry Potter robes. The two are big fans of the franchise. On Thursday, Grande posted a video she filmed on Davidson discussing Harry Potter.

Just before Davidson confirmed their relationship, the two were spotted at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles, where he had performed a set. Davidson opened for Dave Chappelle at a gig in Atlantic City days later. He brought Grande along with him. She was not spotted at his Improv show.

Soon, it was revealed that Davidson had gotten not one but two tattoos dedicated to Grande.

This past weekend, Grande performed at the 2018 Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles. It is unclear if Davidson attended the show, which was livestreamed. He expressed his support on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her on stage and writing, "Are you f--king kidding me!!!?? So f--king lit."

Earlier this week, the two joked about having children. Davidson posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry, writing, "I'm having his kids," to which Grande responded, "I look so good here."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pete Davidson , Couples , Ariana Grande , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

How Anna Kournikova & Enrique Iglesias Tricked Everyone for Love

Cardi B

Cardi B Shows Off Her Baby Bump and New Rainbow Hair on Instagram

"The Hills" Is Rumored to Return With Most of the OG Cast

Kim Kardashian Helps to Free Alice Marie Johnson From Prison

Oprah's Legacy Is on Display at the Smithsonian

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

Pippa Middleton Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With James Matthews

Dutch Queen Maxima's Sister Ines Zorreguieta Passes Away

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.