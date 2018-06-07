Pippa Middleton Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With James Matthews

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

Shortly after reports surfaced about her pregnancy, Pippa was spotted visiting her sister and Prince William's third baby, Prince Louis. With Pippa due to give birth in the upcoming months, her baby will have a cousin very close in age.

It was just weeks ago that Pippa and James stepped out to attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Pippa was photographed arriving at the ceremony in The Fold's Hepburn dress.

"The Fold is delighted to see Pippa Middleton looking beautiful in the Hepburn dress for the Royal Wedding," a spokesperson for the British fashion label said at the time. "Made in pure silk, with a delicate floral design exclusively hand painted and printed in Italy—a great choice for a summer event."

At the end of May, Pippa and James were photographed attending the 2018 French Open.