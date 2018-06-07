Pippa Middleton Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting Her First Child With James Matthews

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 4:28 PM

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Royal Wedding Arrivals

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Following months of reports, Pippa Middleton has officially confirmed her pregnancy!

The 34-year-old sister of Kate Middleton is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, Pippa confirmed the exciting baby news in a column for Waitrose magazine. Unlike her sister who suffered Hyperemesis Gravidarum, Pippa shared in the column that she didn't suffer from morning sickness during her first trimester.

"I was lucky to pass the 12 week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," Pippa wrote (via Hello!). She also shared, "When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant I realized I needed to adjust my 4 to 5-day-a-week routine."

Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

ESC: Best Dressed, Pippa Middleton

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Pippa and James tied the knot in May 2017 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire. 

Shortly after reports surfaced about her pregnancy, Pippa was spotted visiting her sister and Prince William's third baby, Prince Louis. With Pippa due to give birth in the upcoming months, her baby will have a cousin very close in age.

It was just weeks ago that Pippa and James stepped out to attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Pippa was photographed arriving at the ceremony in The Fold's Hepburn dress.

"The Fold is delighted to see Pippa Middleton looking beautiful in the Hepburn dress for the Royal Wedding," a spokesperson for the British fashion label said at the time. "Made in pure silk, with a delicate floral design exclusively hand painted and printed in Italy—a great choice for a summer event."

At the end of May, Pippa and James were photographed attending the 2018 French Open.

Congratulations to the couple on the exciting baby news!

