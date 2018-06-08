Inside the Wildest Royal Wedding Parties: Vodka Fountains, Dance-Offs, Conga Lines and George Clooney Playing Bartender

While not all 2,000 guests who were invited to the ceremony made the cut for the wedding brunch afterward, there was still enough dessert for an army. The main confection, baked by McVitie and Price and dubbed the "10,000 Mile Cake" because it utilized ingredients from all over the commonwealth, including sugar from Australia, comprised four tiers and fully constructed with the risers and flowers stood 9-feet-tall. With a behemoth like that, it was only fitting that Philip's Mountbatten sword was used to cut the first piece.

Wedding breakfasts and lunches remain very much in fashion from the days when couples wanted the entire evening to themselves—head-over-heels-in-love Queen Victoria fell ill after a quiet dinner with Prince Albert and was in bed by 10:30—or were perhaps embarking on their honeymoon that very night.

Historically the newlyweds would appear outside after their I-dos—moments later, like Meghan and Harry, or his cousin Zara Phillips and her husband, Mike Tindall—for a kiss that all the world can see; or about an hour later on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as was the case for the queen, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and second-in-line Prince William and Kate Middleton. Then they'd eat and head off into their future together.

But eventually the royals realized that they really needed to start partying harder, with or without the bride and groom.