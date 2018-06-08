Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Everything We Know

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images
Not even a month has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do," and our royal wedding fever is heating up once more! Right around the corner is Princess Eugenie's big day, as she's set to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.
The British royal family will once again come together for a lavish spectacle celebrating Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter's happily ever after, and we've got all the must-know details about their upcoming nuptials. Princess Eugenie's walk down the aisle is one you'll most certainly want to be tuned in to!
A Quick History on the Bride and Groom:
Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip in Switzerland almost eight years ago. The couple survived long distance when the princess moved to New York City for work, and in 2018 Brooksbank (who works as an ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila brand) popped the question while vacationing in Nicaragua. He proposed with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.
"We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love," Eugenie gushed in their first post-engagement interview. "We have the same passions and drive for life."
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
A Charmed Venue: Princess Eugenie and Jack will tie the knot at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the same location of cousin Harry's star-studded wedding ceremony. Since 1863, the 14th century chapel has hosted a number of royal weddings—and in 2005, after a civil ceremony, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles' marriage was blessed there.
All About the Guest List: Despite being ninth in line to the throne (Prince Louisis now officially ahead of her), a vast majority of the British royal family is expected to RSVP to Princess Eugenie's wedding. Queen Elizabeth II will witness her granddaughter's vows, in addition to grandfather Prince Philip, father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla. Royal fanatics hope to see Eugenie's beloved older sister, Princess Beatrice, take on Maid of Honor duties, and we wouldn't mind an appearance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince William and Kate Middleton, you're welcome to join as well.
GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Image
The Significance of Fergie's Presence: The Duchess of York would never miss her daughter's wedding, but her history with the royal family makes her one of its most polarizing figures. After years of controversial tabloid coverage, it was revealed in 2010 that Ferguson offered to sell access to her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, for upwards of $700,000. She was famously snubbed from Prince William and Kate's 2011 nuptials as a result, but gladly attended Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding in May.
Will Their Titles Change?: In short, not much. Brooksbank is unlikely to receive an official title after marrying into the British royal family, and in 2016 Prince Andrew called reports that he had requested earldoms for his future son-in-laws a "complete fabrication." Princess Eugenie will keep her title, but has the option to take his surname. If so she'll become, "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."
Another fun fact: Princess Eugenie is not considered a "working royal," meaning she doesn't have the obligation of attending official engagements. Because of this, Queen Elizabeth did not have to grant the couple permission to wed.
Of course, more details surrounding Princess Eugenie and Jack's very own royal wedding will be revealed as the countdown continues. Until then, happy wedding planning!