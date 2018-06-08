Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's Royal Wedding: Everything We Know

Not even a month has passed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said "I do," and our royal wedding fever is heating up once more! Right around the corner is Princess Eugenie's big day, as she's set to marry longtime beau Jack Brooksbank on October 12, 2018.

The British royal family will once again come together for a lavish spectacle celebrating Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter's happily ever after, and we've got all the must-know details about their upcoming nuptials. Princess Eugenie's walk down the aisle is one you'll most certainly want to be tuned in to!

A Quick History on the Bride and Groom:

Eugenie, 28, and Jack, 32, were introduced by mutual friends during a skiing trip in Switzerland almost eight years ago. The couple survived long distance when the princess moved to New York City for work, and in 2018 Brooksbank (who works as an ambassador for George Clooney's Casamigos tequila brand) popped the question while vacationing in Nicaragua. He proposed with a pale pink padparadscha sapphire and diamond ring.

"We met when I was 20 and Jack was 24 and fell in love," Eugenie gushed in their first post-engagement interview. "We have the same passions and drive for life."