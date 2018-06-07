Khloe Kardashian Resurfaces to Cheer On Tristan Thompson During NBA Finals

Tristan Thompson's good luck charm is back sitting courtside!

Khloe Kardashian stepped out Wednesday evening to support her boyfriend as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Thompson's team suffered defeat, but KoKo's presence indicates the pair is officially looking past the cheating scandal that jeopardized their relationship.

Days before the E! reality star gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson, evidence of the basketball pro's alleged indiscretions surfaced online.

She's never commented on the drama, but Khloe, 33, was all smiles for photographers as she whisked her way through Quicken Loans Arena repping the Cavs in an oversized T-shirt and distressed denim.