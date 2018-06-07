Chloe Green and Jeremy Meeks' Dramatic Road to Parenthood

"Hot Felon"-turned-model Jeremy Meeks, aka the Hot Felon, and girlfriend Chloe Green welcomed their first child together, a son, last week following a cheating scandal.

Jeremy, whose 2014 mug shot taken after a gun possession arrest became a viral sensation, and the 27-year-old Topshop heiress' relationship was made public in 2017, a year after he was released from jail. Photos of the two making out on a yacht near Turkey were published that June. Their relationship was news to his wife.

Melissa Meeks, who had been married to Jeremy for eight years, told The Daily Mail this past March that she noticed Jeremy was following Chloe on Instagram and that when she asked him about it, he told her she was his manager's business partner and that he wasn't seeing her. She said days later, a stranger sent her one of the kissing photos.

"I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married," the 39-year-old told the outlet in July 2017, a month after the pics were published. "To me, that's unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken...My marriage wasn't perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened."

Jeremy, 34, and Melissa share an 8-year-old biological son, Jeremy Jr., and he is also a stepdad to her older son and daughter, Robert and Ellie.