EXCLUSIVE!

Sugarland Teases "Babe" Music Video With Taylor Swift at 2018 CMT Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 10:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Sugarland is spilling secrets about their upcoming "Babe" music video with Taylor Swift!

Fans got to see a sneak peek of the video during the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, but country duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush also dished about the video exclusively to E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the show.

"She wrote the song, she and Pat Monahan from Train, the treatment for the video, she wrote the treatment for the video, she's all over this. She is a queen," Nettles shared. "We had so much fun doing it."

So will the duo be joining Swift on stage at the reputation tour? Take a look at the video above to find out!

Plus, take a look below to see what Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Chrissy Metz revealed to E! News on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards!

Photos

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 CMT Music Awards , Awards , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News
Latest News
Barack Obama

Barack Obama Once Got Kicked Out of Disneyland for Smoking on a Ride

Mac Miller, Karen Meyers, Instagram

Mac Miller's Mom Posts Touching Photo Remembering Her Son

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Mourns the Death of Ex-Boyfriend Mac Miller With a Touching Photo

Mac Miller

Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

Mac Miller

Inside Mac Miller's Final Days Before His Tragic Death

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Inside the Fashion Week Party Where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Had Their Explosive Fight

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Tells the Sweet Story of How He Met Priyanka Chopra

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.