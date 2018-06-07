Sugarland Teases "Babe" Music Video With Taylor Swift at 2018 CMT Music Awards

Sugarland is spilling secrets about their upcoming "Babe" music video with Taylor Swift!

Fans got to see a sneak peek of the video during the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, but country duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush also dished about the video exclusively to E! News' Sibley Scoles on the red carpet at the show.

"She wrote the song, she and Pat Monahan from Train, the treatment for the video, she wrote the treatment for the video, she's all over this. She is a queen," Nettles shared. "We had so much fun doing it."

So will the duo be joining Swift on stage at the reputation tour? Take a look at the video above to find out!

