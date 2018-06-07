Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King Get Choked Up at Her New "Watching Oprah" Museum Exhibit

It was a walk down memory lane that ended in some touched tears.

In honor of Oprah Winfrey's new exhibit at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., the media mogul toured the display for the first time on Wednesday alongside colleague and longtime best friend Gayle King. The CBS This Morning co-host recapped the emotional visit Thursday morning with footage from the milestone moment.

The Smithsonian exhibit, called "Watching Oprah," aims to explore how the culture impacted Winfrey and how she, in turn, impacted the culture. As King chronicled with her footage, the exhibit begins as Winfrey's story does—in America in 1954, the year of the Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education. The display explores more significant moments of the era as they coincided with Oprah's upbringing, including seeing The Supremes perform on The Ed Sullivan Show and other influential media moments.

"I often say this. I was born at the right time. I was born when the Supreme Court ruled that segregated public schools were unconstitutional, even though things didn't turn around immediately, it was a sense of hope and change," Winfrey said.