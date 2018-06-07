Kelly Ripa's Daughter Lola Looks All Grown Up at Prom

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 9:23 AM

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelo's little girl is all grown up!

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host posted on Instagram on Thursday a photo of daughter Lola Consuelos in a prom dress, posing with her date. She wore a spaghetti strap lavender dress with a thigh-high slit, strappy sandals and a white rose corsage.

"Prom night 2018," Kelly wrote.

Lola, who turns 17 next week, is Kelly and Mark's middle child and only daughter; they are also parents to sons Michael Consuelos, 21, and Joaquin, 15.

The TV host had said on LIVE on Wednesday that she had attended her daughter's pre-prom party at school the night before.

"They are now hosting events where you as parents are allowed to show up and take pictures, so that you have them, and then your daughter can forbid you from showing them on your talk show," Kelly said. "That's how it went for my son as well. It was unbelievable. I'm, like, 'I am not sure why you are robbing me of the privilege that all the other parents, like, all the other parents get to immediately post their photos on Instagram, why can't I?' And they're like, 'You know why.'"

Kelly also said she and Mark set rules, including a curfew, for Lola to follow on prom night.

"I want my daughter to negotiate my next contract," the TV host said. "She is a trained assassin. I had never seen a kid negotiate a contract this way, and then at a certain point she had us negotiating against ourselves. She is that good. She was truly remarkable in her getting extra time out of us, and then she did the baller move of all baller moves: She showed up a little early so we were like, 'She's so responsible!' Even though she had negotiated a full two hours past what time we had thought was appropriate. She came home 15 minutes early, and she's like, 'See? I'm home.'"

Kelly also said Lola's date is "the loveliest kid," with "great parents." 

Kelly often talks about her kids on her show and the three have occasionally made cameos on LIVE, which Mark has guest co-hosted several times.

In November, Lola made a surprise guest appearance on LIVE With Kelly and Ryan, joining her mother and co-host Ryan Seacrest for a Thanksgiving cooking segment. There, she joked about how her mother tells stories about her that aren't true, and also said she thinks Joaquin is her favorite child.

"I don't have favorites," Kelly said. "I only have least favorites."

"No, you have, one hundred percent, Michael would agree with me," the teen replied.

"Well, Joaquin is the nicest to us," Kelly joked.

 

The two have also bantered on social media. In January, Kelly posted on Instagram a photo of Mark in a scene from Riverdale. He plays Hiram Lodge on the series. Lola commented, "Stop posting Riverdale photos we get it."

"Imma block you in a minute," Kelly joked.

