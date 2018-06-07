Tracee Ellis Ross Shuts Down Baby Questions: "Get Out of My Uterus"

It's important to set boundaries, as Tracee Ellis Ross can attest.

Take, for example, how the happily single star felt when she was promoting the third season of ABC's Black-ish in 2016 and 2017. Because Ellis Ross' character was expecting her fifth child, she was often asked whether she ever wanted to become a mother in real life. "Last year, I was pregnant all season," the 45-year-old actress says in a special edition of Vanity Fair. "That brought on a lot of comments and questions and pontifications from people with no invitation."

Ellis Ross, in her no-nonsense way, would tell anyone who asked to back off. "I literally have said to people, for real, no joke, 'Why don't you just get out of my womb? Like, get out of my uterus. What are you doing in there? And why are you asking those questions? And what makes you think you can ask that?'" According to the actress, patriarchy has created a "siloed-off experience" for women—not just actresses—"with one answer for what a good life looks like."