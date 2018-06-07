CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
On Wednesday all eyes were on Nashville as the 2018 CMT Awards took over the city and gave country music fans something to celebrate.
Although there were epic performances like "American Woman" by Kelly Clarkson, and "Cry Pretty" by Carrie Underwood that wasn't all that we tuned in to see. Sure, we were really excited that Blake Shelton took home two awards and that Underwood earned her 18th trophy (and continued her reign as winningest artist in CMT Awards history), but what about the fashion? There were so many amazing looks on the red carpet that we can't stop talking about. Even though some of the celebs in attendance dared to be a little too different, most of them knocked it out of the park with their looks.
Since we can't talk about them all (we could but it would take too long) we've picked our top 10 looks of the night for you to revel in. So, who won the night when it came to style? Well, for starters Underwood. The blonde beauty stunned in a Nicolas Jebram yellow dress that had embellishment throughout and showed off her killer legs...like you'd expect anything less!
Clarkson shined equally as bright throughout the night in a black, sleek and chic gown with bold diamond accessories to really make us notice her. "I Hate Love Songs" singer Kelsea Ballerini also rocked black at the show, but she opted for a little more sex appeal. She wore a Brandon Maxwell sequined crop top and pant combo that we can't stop starring at.
The Voice alum Danielle Bradbery went with a LWD and looked white hot as she posed on the carpet. The boys also came out to play for the night and of course Luke Bryan looked dapper as he smiled for the cameras.
The ladies however were the real stars of the show, especially Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles. She donned a silky frock that was both sophisticated and sexy. "The Road Less Traveled" singer Lauren Alaina opted for a more structured look with a lavender dress that was modern and bold without being too over the top. Even though Lindsay Vonn is not a singer she did make a bold statement while watching the show by wearing a gorgeous red gown that fit her perfectly.
Another Voice alum Raelynn looked stunning in white as she walked the carpet in a shorts-and-blazer combo. Plus, she showed a little skin and glitz with her undershirt for the perfect mix of fun and fashionable. Last, but certainly not least was Dustin Lynch. Not only did the "Small Town Boy" crooner wear a cowboy hat, which we always appreciate, but his jacket was a mustard suede material and it really made us stop and focus on him all night long.
Check out the rest of the red carpet arrivals from the 2018 CMT Awards below and don't forget to vote for the star you think won the red carpet now.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have their leading ladies by their side as they celebrate their CMT Performance of the Year win.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
"Getting ready for the #CMTAwards ! Step 1: try to fake a good night's sleep with coffee and eye masks," the "Cry Pretty" singer shared on Instagram before showing off her final look from Nicolas Jebran.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
After co-hosting the Today show from his new restaurant Ole Red, the country music superstar heads to the Bridgestone Arena to perform.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Hello newlyweds! The country music singers make one cute couple on the red carpet.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)
The Florida Georgia Line member and his wife make their way through the red carpet in Nashville.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
It's date night for the new parents in Nashville as they celebrate a great year for Florida Georgia Line.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
"@spanx for everything," the Little Big Town member joked on Instagram before walking the red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Voice fan-favorite shows off her latest red carpet look before enjoying the award show with her sister.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
"Looking forward to seeing all our friends and handing out a buckle!" the band shared on Twitter before arriving on the carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
It's a fashionable father-son night out in Nashville for these two.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Thanks to his hit song "Mercy," the country singer may just win Video of the Year.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
It's take your daughter to work night for the "Woman, Amen" singer who is nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
The Breakthrough Video of the Year winner wears Faith Connexion for her big night out.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Rocking a dress from RtA, the "Criminal" singer is ready to celebrate the best in country music.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Stylist Katy Robbins deserves credit for another winning look on the "Yours" singer.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Collaborative Video of the Year nominee could win big for his track with Lauren Alaina titled "What Ifs."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The country music duo composed of husband and wife Keifer and Shawna Thompson celebrate the best in country music.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Date night done right! The Male Video of the Year nominee is joined by his leading lady at the Bridgestone Arena.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
In between his What Makes You Country tour, the "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" singer appears in Nashville wearing Tom Ford and a watch from Richard Mille.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
After a morning workout with trainer Erin Oprea, the "Legends" singer arrives to the red carpet in an ensemble from Brandon Maxwell.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Video of the Year nominees celebrate the success of their hit song "Tequila."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Before her big performance, The Voice coach stuns in a black dress with a pair of bold earrings.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
In addition to her white summer dress, the "Sway" singer accessorizes with jewelry from Gabriel & Co. and Borgioni.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Collaborative Video of the Year nominee may win big thanks to his collaboration with Dierks Bentley.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Before hosting the award show with her fellow Little Big Town members, the country singer poses for photos on the red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The "All The Right Problems" and "Old Flame" singer opts out of a suit and tie for tonight's red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
One half of Sugarland poses on the red carpet before sharing a sneak peek of the "Babe" music video.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
We found the other half of Sugarland!
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
The Bobby Bones Show host is ready to celebrate the musicians he plays on the radio each and everyday.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The "Get to You" singer doesn't disappoint with his latest red carpet look.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Cute couple alert! It's date night for the "Bottoms Up" singer and his leading lady in Nashville.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
Total Divas in the house! The wrestler looks pretty in pink while arriving at the Bridgestone Arena.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Nashville Predators hockey player poses for photos before reuniting with his wife Carrie Underwood.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The gospel and soul singer is ready to get his country on!
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The "I Want Crazy" singer sports a classic look on the red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The music duo and Nashville stars arrive in style.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Voice veteran did her own makeup before arriving to the Bridgestone Arena.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The viral sensation can't stop wagging his tail on the red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
Nashville's country music party is bringing out the couples tonight.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
"About to geek out on these talented folks," the This Is Us star shared on Instagram Story before walking the red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Boy band alert! In between their Las Vegas residency, the guys head to Nashville to celebrate their CMT Performance of the Year nomination.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The country singer and Bachelor Nation member looks sharp in his leather jacket and classic button-down look.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
"I've gotta 'hand' it to my team. They came in 'clutch' this year for @cmt Awards," the singer shared on Instagram. "I'm in Love-ender with this look. Make-up: @merigrayfernandes Hair: @koriekendrickhair Styling: @amberlehman & @carriesmithmorgan."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The comedian and Netflix host has never looked better in his suit and tie.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Male Video of the Year nominee could win big thanks to his track "Small Town Boy."
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The "When it Rains it Pours" singer sports a black button-down and denim jeans for his evening look styled by Katy Robbins.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
The Voice winner never disappoints on a red carpet.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
There's not one thing we would change about the "Change The Whole Thing" singer's red carpet look.
