CMT Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Ensemble of the Night

On Wednesday all eyes were on Nashville as the 2018 CMT Awards took over the city and gave country music fans something to celebrate.

Although there were epic performances like "American Woman" by Kelly Clarkson, and "Cry Pretty" by Carrie Underwood that wasn't all that we tuned in to see. Sure, we were really excited that Blake Shelton took home two awards and that Underwood earned her 18th trophy (and continued her reign as winningest artist in CMT Awards history), but what about the fashion? There were so many amazing looks on the red carpet that we can't stop talking about. Even though some of the celebs in attendance dared to be a little too different, most of them knocked it out of the park with their looks.

Since we can't talk about them all (we could but it would take too long) we've picked our top 10 looks of the night for you to revel in. So, who won the night when it came to style? Well, for starters Underwood. The blonde beauty stunned in a Nicolas Jebram yellow dress that had embellishment throughout and showed off her killer legs...like you'd expect anything less!