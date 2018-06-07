Suits Stars Recall Their "Otherworldly" Royal Wedding Expereince, Including Finding a Fan From the Palace

Gabriel Macht has a fan in Buckingham Palace. The Suits star attended Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 and mingled with his costars and royalty when he got a very nice compliment.

"I was at the luncheon and I was talking to someone named Harry—‘cause I met four of them, no joke—and this little man came up to me and he said, I just want to let you know I'm the Queen's page and I love Harvey and I love Suits," Macht told E! News on set of Suits. "And I was like, ‘Wow, that's amazing, the Queen's page watches the show. That was very cool.'"

Macht and Sarah Rafferty said the royal wedding was just a special moment they all got to share together. "We all had a ball," Macht said, noting the Suits cast had a dance party and all the kids were together. "We had a great time."