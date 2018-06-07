Suits Stars Recall Their "Otherworldly" Royal Wedding Expereince, Including Finding a Fan From the Palace

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 8:20 AM
Gabriel Macht has a fan in Buckingham Palace. The Suits star attended Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 and mingled with his costars and royalty when he got a very nice compliment.
"I was at the luncheon and I was talking to someone named Harry—‘cause I met four of them, no joke—and this little man came up to me and he said, I just want to let you know I'm the Queen's page and I love Harvey and I love Suits," Macht told E! News on set of Suits. "And I was like, ‘Wow, that's amazing, the Queen's page watches the show. That was very cool.'"
Macht and Sarah Rafferty said the royal wedding was just a special moment they all got to share together. "We all had a ball," Macht said, noting the Suits cast had a dance party and all the kids were together. "We had a great time."
Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres and Rick Hoffman also attended the ceremony and luncheon afterward.
"We went, and we had the best weekend…I don't think I could have had a better weekend. We had the most fun weekend as a group. We had the greatest time," Hoffman said.
The Suits star described the ceremony and following events as "otherworldly."
"You felt like you were in another time. You felt like you were dreaming at times. It was gorgeous, from beginning to end," Hoffman said. "We had an amazing experience. Never will forget that, ever."
Watch the video above to hear more from the Suits cast about the royal wedding. And be sure to come back to E! News for more from the Suits cast about the new season. Suits season eight premieres this summer on USA Network.
(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?