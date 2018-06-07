The Girl in the Spider's Web Trailer Introduces Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 7:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's Claire Foy like you've never seen her before.

The actress, best known for playing Queen Elizabeth II on the Netflix series The Crown, is unrecognizable as hacker and vigilante Lisbeth Salander in the crime thriller The Girl in the Spider's Web. A trailer for the film, the sequel to the 2011 movie The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, was released on Thursday.

In the action-packed The Girl in the Spider's Web, Lisbeth sports a Swedish accent and showcases a look that brings to mind a goth superhero, complete with a choppy, semi-buzzed black haircut, black leather, piercings and white makeup.

Watch

Claire Foy Talks Overwhelming SAG Awards 2017 Win

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Claire Foy, The Girl in the Spider's Nest

Reiner Bajo / CTMG, Inc. / Sony Pictures Entertainment

Foy's character is out to hunt men who abuse women. Meanwhile, a woman she was unable to rescue taunts her.

"Why did you help everyone but me?" she asks her.

The Girl in the Spider's Web also stars Sverrir Gudnason as journalist and Lisbeth's lover Mikael Blomkvist, Sylvia Hoeks, Claes BangChristopher Convery and Stephen Merchant.

The movie is set for release on November 9.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Movies , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Mac Miller

Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

Mac Miller

Inside Mac Miller's Final Days Before His Tragic Death

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Inside the Fashion Week Party Where Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Had Their Explosive Fight

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Tells the Sweet Story of How He Met Priyanka Chopra

Aly Raisman, 2018 ESPYs

2018 PCAs Game Changers: See LeBron James, Adam Rippon, Aly Raisman and More Fierce Athletes!

Pink, Jameson Hart, Kids

Celebrate Pink's Birthday by Voting for Her Coolest Mom Moments With Kids Willow and Jameson

ESC: Christian Siriano

How Christian Siriano Went From Project Runway's Fiercest Contestant to World-Renowned Designer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.