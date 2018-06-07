Celebrate Pride Month With a Look Back at LGBTQ TV History

You've come a long way, TV, but you've still got a ways to go.

It's LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States, and to celebrate the month's historical significance, the celebration is to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York, we're looking back at LGBTQ TV history.

The small screen has made major strides in the last few years, namely with Ryan Murphy's FX drama Pose and in sci-fi with Star Trek: Discovery. Murphy's period pieces features the largest ensemble of transgender series regulars. Meanwhile, Anthony Rapp is playing the first out gay character in Star Trek's long TV history on the CBS All Access series.