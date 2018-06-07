Haylie Duff Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Matt Rosenberg: Meet Lulu!

Duff revealed she had another little one on the way in January when she posted a photo on Instagram of Ryan pointing to her belly. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," the star wrote at the time.

Just over a year before welcoming their first child together, Duff and Rosenberg announced their engagement in April 2014.

Now, with two little ones in the mix, the mom and dad may head down the aisle—eventually.

"We feel married already and it hasn't become something that both of us are gung-ho about," Duff told People in February. "Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we'll be ready to talk about it again."