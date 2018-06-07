Mariah Carey's Son Buys a Dog Online—and Once Spent $5,000 on Amazon

Mariah Carey may need to set some online parental controls.

The singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the story of how her 7-year-old son, Moroccan, ordered a dog online without her knowledge and once spent thousands of dollars on an Amazon shopping spree.

"I have to control them with the iPads," she told host Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise, literally, he charged $5,000 on something [on] Amazon."

Carey explained her son is a "technological genius" and knows how to use all of the family's gadgets. However, it looks like his father Nick Cannon was on parental duty at the time of the puppy purchase.

"Last night, apparently, he was with Nick and he ordered a dog," the Grammy winner explained.

Carey won't be keeping her son's order, either.

"The dog's been cancelled," she told Kimmel. "We have dogs. They have pets! They have fish. They have everything they need."

Watch the video to see her tell the whole story.