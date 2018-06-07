"Hot Felon" Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Welcome Son Jayden

According to Melissa, Jeremy began seeing Chloe last summer—while he was still married. "I noticed he had started following this Chloe Green on his Instagram account and asked him who she was. He told me she was his manager's business partner. I asked if he was seeing her, and straight away he said no," she recalled. "Three or four days later, the pictures on the boat came out. When he came back around July 4, he came to the house to take the boys. I was hardly functioning. I couldn't sleep. I couldn't eat. I was a mess. He said he was sorry for the way it came out and that he didn't mean to hurt me. He told me he wanted a divorce, but a few days later he came to the house and we went swimming with the kids. I went upstairs for a shower."

"He came up to shower and one thing led to another. Emotions were running pretty high, and we ended up sleeping together. He swore to me he hadn't slept with Chloe and said he'd be back the next day to talk. The next day, however, he came to collect his things, left and went to Los Angeles. He filed for legal separation and I was served with the papers on July 11," Melissa told the Daily Mail. "Next thing I know is there are more pictures of her and him out and about on the town in L.A. Those came out on my birthday, July 14. It felt very cruel. A few weeks later I discovered I was pregnant, but I was under so much stress I lost the child." Melissa said she "tried" to talk to Jeremy, "but he won't communicate with me." It broke her heart, she said, since she thought their relationship would last forever, as "it was based upon truth and love."