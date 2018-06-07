12 Stylish Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jun. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

ESC: Adam Levine, Father's Day Gift Guide

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This Father's Day, don't even think about gifting dad a new tie.

As sons and daughters across the country focus on finding the perfect gift, many will be tempted to pick out something safe and predictable. But what about purchasing a stylish item for dad that he can actually wear on multiple occasions?

We decided to spotlight 12 famous fathers who just so happen to have fashion businesses for men. Whether you're looking for an awesome denim jacket and flannel to an eye-catching watch and fedora, we have you covered. We even have some comfortable underwear that dad never knew he needed thanks to Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves company.

"We at Pair of Thieves take that #dadlife very seriously," Cash shared with E! News. "Dads need to be Ready for Everything—so we've built high-performance breathable undies to feel like air conditioning for your junk on a hot summer day."

So what are you waiting for? Start shopping in our handy Father's Day guide below.

Photos

Stylish Father's Day Gifts From Famous Dads

ESC: Brad Paisley, Father's Day Gifts

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Michael Strahan

The Good Morning America co-host hopes his JCPenney line can allow men to look sharp and enjoy effortless style in great fitting dress shirts, suits, pants and men's accessories.

SHOP: Jogger Pants, $16.99

ESC: Dwayne Johnson, Father's Day Gift Guide

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Hollywood actor has partnered with Under Armour to create shoes and apparel for the dad who cares about health and fitness.

SHOP: UA x Project Rock Cage Shorts, $60

ESC: Cash Warren, Father's Day Gift Guide

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Cash Warren

The Pair of Thieves founder blends bold designs with high performance elements to make the company's line of socks, boxer briefs and undershirts that are ready for everything.

SHOP: Supersoft Boxer Brief, $20

ESC: Adam Levine, Father's Day Gift Guide

Brian Bowen Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Adam Levine

When not coaching aspiring singers on The Voice, the lead singer of Maroon 5 is likely working on his fashion line available at K-Mart locations across the country.

SHOP: Denim Jacket, $34.99

ESC: Matthew Morrison, Father's Day Gifts

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Matthew Morrison

The Glee star worked with co-founder Zach McDuffie to create a lifestyle brand that celebrates how awesome it is to be a family man. 

SHOP: The REV Diaper Duty Set, $228

ESC: Taylor McKinney, Father's Day Gifts

Courtesy of Things That Matter

Taylor McKinney

The Teen Mom OG star is focused on growing Things That Matter Lifestyle, the fashion brand that motivates a community of dream chasers to focus on achieving things that matter in their lives.

SHOP: Heavyweight Woven Flannel, $35

ESC: Dierks Bentley, Father's Day Gift Guide

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Dierks Bentley

Earlier this year, the country singer launched a new lifestyle collection with Flag & Anthem that includes vintage-washed tees, raglans, hoodies and hats.

SHOP: Flagstaff Shirt, $59.50

ESC: Marc Anthony, Father's Day Gift Guide

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Marc Anthony

The Latin music superstar has an American lifestyle brand sold exclusively at Kohl's that offers everything from shoes and apparel to watches and sleepwear.

SHOP: Leather Watch, $95

ESC: Brad Paisley, Father's Day Gifts

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Brad Paisley

"Boot Barn and I have created what I think is an authentic and very wearable line of clothing," the country singer previously shared when discussing his line. "It's hip, modern, progressive, rugged and country—ready for the stage and ready to go out on the town."

SHOP: Crazy Horse Vintage Western Boots, $169.99

ESC: Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Father's Day Gifts

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Since launching in 1999, the rapper's fashion lifestyle company called Sean John includes everything from eye wear and fragrances to watches and denim.

SHOP: Felt Fedora, $29.99

ESC: Jimmy Fallon, Father's Day Gifts

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Jimmy Fallon

While the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host always dresses up for his late-night show, the proud father wanted to design casual clothes that reflect the moments you cheer and high-five for your favorite sports team. May we introduce you to Hands High Sports Apparel? 

SHOP: Los Angeles Rams Switch Hitter Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $48.99

ESC: Alex Rodriguez, Father's Day Gift Guide

James Devaney/GC Images

Alex Rodriguez

The baseball stud and businessman has created a line of products that provide everything you need to swing for the fences, and more!

SHOP: Cutter & Buck Full Zip Jacket, $95

  
  
  

