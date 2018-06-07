12 Stylish Father's Day Gifts Your Dad Will Actually Want to Wear

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
This Father's Day, don't even think about gifting dad a new tie.
As sons and daughters across the country focus on finding the perfect gift, many will be tempted to pick out something safe and predictable. But what about purchasing a stylish item for dad that he can actually wear on multiple occasions?
We decided to spotlight 12 famous fathers who just so happen to have fashion businesses for men. Whether you're looking for an awesome denim jacket and flannel to an eye-catching watch and fedora, we have you covered. We even have some comfortable underwear that dad never knew he needed thanks to Cash Warren's Pair of Thieves company.
"We at Pair of Thieves take that #dadlife very seriously," Cash shared with E! News. "Dads need to be Ready for Everything—so we've built high-performance breathable undies to feel like air conditioning for your junk on a hot summer day."
So what are you waiting for? Start shopping in our handy Father's Day guide below.
Robin Marchant/Getty Images
Michael Strahan
The Good Morning America co-host hopes his JCPenny line can allow men to look sharp and enjoy effortless style in great fitting dress shirts, suits, pants and men's accessories.
SHOP: Jogger Pants, $16.99
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The Hollywood actor has partnered with Under Armour to create shoes and apparel for the dad who cares about health and fitness.
SHOP: UA x Project Rock Cage Shorts, $60
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Cash Warren
The Pair of Thieves founder blends bold designs with high performance elements to make the company's line of socks, boxer briefs and undershirts that are ready for everything.
SHOP: Supersoft Boxer Brief, $20
Brian Bowen Smith/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Adam Levine
When not coaching aspiring singers on The Voice, the lead singer of Maroon 5 is likely working on his fashion line available at K-Mart locations across the country.
SHOP: Denim Jacket, $34.99
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Matthew Morrison
The Glee star worked with co-founder Zach McDuffie to create a lifestyle brand that celebrates how awesome it is to be a family man.
SHOP: The REV Diaper Duty Set, $228
Courtesy of Things That Matter
Taylor McKinney
The Teen Mom OG star is focused on growing Things That Matter Lifestyle, the fashion brand that motivates a community of dream chasers to focus on achieving things that matter in their lives.
SHOP: Heavyweight Woven Flannel, $35
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Dierks Bentley
Earlier this year, the country singer launched a new lifestyle collection with Flag & Anthem that includes vintage-washed tees, raglans, hoodies and hats.
SHOP: Flagstaff Shirt, $59.50
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Marc Anthony
The Latin music superstar has an American lifestyle brand sold exclusively at Kohl's that offers everything from shoes and apparel to watches and sleepwear.
SHOP: Leather Watch, $95
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Brad Paisley
"Boot Barn and I have created what I think is an authentic and very wearable line of clothing," the country singer previously shared when discussing his line. "It's hip, modern, progressive, rugged and country—ready for the stage and ready to go out on the town."
SHOP: Crazy Horse Vintage Western Boots, $169.99
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Sean "Diddy" Combs
Since launching in 1999, the rapper's fashion lifestyle company called Sean John includes everything from eye wear and fragrances to watches and denim.
SHOP: Felt Fedora, $29.99
Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Jimmy Fallon
While the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host always dresses up for his late-night show, the proud father wanted to design casual clothes that reflect the moments you cheer and high-five for your favorite sports team. May we introduce you to Hands High Sports Apparel?
SHOP: Los Angeles Rams Switch Hitter Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $48.99
James Devaney/GC Images
Alex Rodriguez
The baseball stud and businessman has created a line of products that provide everything you need to swing for the fences, and more!
SHOP: Cutter & Buck Full Zip Jacket, $95
