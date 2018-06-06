See Taylor Swift as a Redhead in First Look at Sugarland's "Babe" Music Video

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 7:45 PM

This is not the last time we'll see Taylor Swift as a redhead, babe.

Those watching the 2018 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night were treated to a big surprise during one commercial break.

As it turns out, Sugarland was ready to deliver an official sneak peek of their "Babe" music video. And spoiler alert: Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush are not the only stars of the project.

In the official sneak peek, Taylor makes an appearance where she shows up as a red head. But wait, there's more!

She's also getting very close to Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow star Brandon Routh.

Taylor Swift: Reputation Tour

Taylor Swift, Babe Music Video

Instagram

"THIS is why I had to cut my hair—to be more like #DonDraper," he shared on Twitter before the clip was released. "Check out a sneak peek of the new @Sugarlandmusic & @taylorswift13 video, #Babe, by tuning into the #CMTawards."

"Babe" is a new song featured on Sugarland's latest album titled Bigger. In fact, the track also written by Train frontman Pat Monahan hit No. 1 on Apple's country music chart less than one week after it was released."

"This collaboration is the perfect combination of mutual admiration for each other and mutual admiration for great songs," Jennifer previously shared. "As artists, we really see the world through a similar lens.

See the entire music video for yourself when it premieres Saturday, June 9.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on CMT. 

