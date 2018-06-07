A Look Back at the Most Iconic Celebrity Wedding Dresses of All Time

These stars probably won't ever forget their wedding days—and neither will we. 

While the pomp and circumstance is typically bigger, bolder and as beautiful as ever when it comes to the nuptials of the rich and famous, the dresses are what live on long after the the toasts have been made, the cake has been cut and the bride and groom have said "I do."

From pearl embellishments and capes to veils 25 feet long, celebrity bridal gowns are practically pieces of art reserved for one of the milestone moments in a star's life.

It certainly doesn't hurt that these brides have access to an elite crop of designers happy to put their talents to the test to create that once-in-a-lifetime kind of dress. 

While everyone looks especially stunning on their wedding day, there are a handful of celebrity wedding dresses throughout the decades that we'll never be able to forget. 

Check out E!'s gallery below for one seriously stylish walk down wedding memory lane:

