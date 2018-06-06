This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

According to celebrities at the CMT Music Awards 2018, it's time to put down your liquid eye liner.

While you may love cat-eye makeup for its ability to define your eye shape and give you a subtle lift, you don't need eye liner to achieve the look. Instead of thick black or brown lines in the outer corners, stars like Kelly Clarkson are bringing their eyeshadow further out, creating a stunning gaze that couldn't be ignored on the red carpet.

Continuing the blue eyeshadow craze that Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé's makeup artist Sir John loves, The Voice coach's makeup artist created a blue cat-eye, slightly smudging it for a more effortless feel. With such a strong gaze, the star kept the rest of her look simple with a pink-toned lipstick and natural-appearing blush.