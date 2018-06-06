EXCLUSIVE!

Paul Calafiore Addresses Cheating Scandal With Emotional Plea to Danielle Maltby

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello & Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 5:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Danielle Maltby, Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello

Instagram, Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

Paul Calafiore is speaking out for the first time since being accused of cheating on Danielle Maltby

In an exclusive statement, the Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star tells E! News he is heartbroken over rumors that he hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello

"I am not proud of my actions these past weeks," Calafiore shares. "I know they speak louder than these words. I have destroyed the one person that has believed in and brought out the best in me. I have many things I need to work on and repair internally. I want to be better. I know I haven't earned it, but I ask for patience and privacy while I work on repairing myself."

Paul found love with Danielle, who appeared on last season of Bachelor in Paradise, several months ago, but the future of their relationship remains unknown. 

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

A rep for Danielle previously told E! News she was "completely blindsided" by the alleged cheating scandal, adding, "She is hurting tremendously" and "too devastated to speak out right now."

The drama stems from a video Cara Maria posted on social media holding hands with a man presumed to be Paul. "Nobody has to know," she is heard saying. 

"This is apPAULing," Cara Maria recently tweeted in response to fellow MTV star Tony Raines' request for intel on the messy situation. 

So will Danielle take back the final rose she gave to Paul? Only time will tell! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Reality TV , Couples , Bachelor in Paradise , , , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: CMT Awards 2018, Beauty, Kelly Clarkson

This Cat-Eye Makeup Dominated the CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood's Toughest Year Yet

ESC: Cassadee Pope, 2018 CMT Music Awards

You'll See This CMT Music Awards Dress Trend All Summer Long

Queen Elizabeth Breaking Royal Rules for Meghan Markle?

Carrie Underwood, 2016 CMT Awards

CMT Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Kate Spade: Inside Her Private Struggles

Mandy Moore Slams Ex Wilmer Valderrama Over Virginity Claim

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.