You'll See This CMT Music Awards Dress Trend All Summer Long

Here's the thing about red carpets: We can very rarely translate trends from these formal affairs to everyday wear.

Luckily, at the CMT Music Awards, more casual looks are expected and, therefore, provide plenty of wardrobe inspiration. While there were glitzy and glam moments, we noticed a red carpet trend that will be everywhere, from brunches to pool parties to backyard BBQs, this season. The wrap-around skirt, as seen on Cassadee Pope, is effortlessly cool and sexy. The seamless effect creates an asymmetrical illusion, which also creates a slit to showcase your legs. Because fabric wraps around your hips, it flatters apparent and non-existent curves, making this silhouette complimentary for everyone.

Do as the "Think of You" singer and pair a high-waist version with a crop top. Throw on a denim jacket and you're ready to take on summer.