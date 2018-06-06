CMT Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 3:51 PM

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 CMT Music Awards

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

There's a party in Nashville tonight and you're all invited!

In case you didn't already guess, the 2018 CMT Music Awards are finally here meaning the biggest names in country music are coming together to celebrate.

Hosted by Little Big Town, this year's award show is set to air live on CMT from the Bridgestone Arena.

And while excitement is building around who could win the biggest awards of the night, others are pumped to see familiar faces like Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini are more perform.

Before the show begins, we must talk about the fashion. Take a look at all the red carpet looks in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.

CMT Music Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

The 2018 CMT Music Awards air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. only on CMT.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

