Orlando Brown Arrested for Felony Drug Possession in Las Vegas

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Orlando Brown, mugshot

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Orlando Brown is in trouble with the law again.  

The former Disney Channel star is facing drug charges after being arrested Monday evening in Las Vegas, authorities confirm to E! News. 

Brown, who starred on That's So Raven, was booked on one charge of felony narcotics possession, as well as misdemeanor charges of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and obstructing a public officer. He also had an active warrant for domestic battery. 

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Brown was stopped by police when he was seen getting out of a cab, going into a nearby motel and returning to the car moments later. 

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Upon arrest, authorities said they discovered what appeared to be meth and a pipe in the 30-year-old actor's possession. 

In Orlando's mug shot, his massive chest tattoo of former co-star Raven-Symoné is clearly visible. He proudly displayed the new ink on social media last month. 

Earlier this year, the one-time child star was arrested following a family dispute between his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mom. He was charged with battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Brown has not commented on the arrest. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Legal , Las Vegas , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Ralph Lauren, 2018 New York Fashion Week

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Prove Their Power Couple Status at NYFW

ESC: Nicki Minaj

7 Celebrity Fashion Trends You Need to Copy Now

Sarah Hyland, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Stand Up To Cancer 2018: See Every Star as They Arrive on the Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Stormi Webster Stands and Dances With Kylie Jenner in Sweet New Video

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Celebrates 12th Birthday

Jennifer Garner Thriving as Ben Affleck Spotted Out Again

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.