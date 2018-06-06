Lily James Talks About Her Future With Matt Smith

Lily James, Marie Claire U.K.

Kerry Hallihan / Marie Claire U.K.

Lily James and Matt Smith are still going strong and may take a major step in their relationship.

The 29-year-old Cinderella and Downton Abbey actress and 35-year-old The Crown and Doctor Who actor started dating in 2014 and made their public debut as a couple the following year. In an interview with Marie Claire U.K., published in its July 2018 issue (on sale on Thursday), James talked about the possibility of her and Smith buying a home together.

"We want to get somewhere,'" she said. "That's going like, 'Can we go furniture shopping?' We bought a rug...and I love getting flowers and making things look nice."

James also told the magazine she hopes to spend time traveling for a few months and "just switch off."

Both she and Smith have kept busy with their acting careers in recent years. Last year, James spent time in Croatia filming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again with returning stars Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried. More than a month ago, she began filming a new film directed by Danny Boyle in her and Smith's native England. A few months ago, Smith finished filming his role as the late Charles Manson in the biographical crime drama film Charlie Says in Los Angeles.

"When you're an actor, it's like, 'You've got to keep the momentum up.' And I'm like, 'No!'" James told Marie Claire U.K. "You have to trust that things won't go away if you stop for a bit. I haven't really stopped, and I don't think that's a feasible way to work. For me, eventually, that's not the lifestyle I want. You never really know where you are. That's not only with regards to my relationship with Matt, but with my friends and family. There's so much you miss. That's why I know I can't keep working at this intensity. I finish a job; Matt starts one."

