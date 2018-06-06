Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Sex and the City at 20

As we spend the day celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sex and the City, we couldn't help but wonder what Sarah Jessica Parker's thoughts on the series that made her a household name are.

Thankfully, in a new interview with HBO, the woman who brought to life the iconic Carrie Bradshaw for six seasons and two feature films reflects on her time on the series and the impact it's made in both her life and the lives of everyone the franchise touched.

"Carrie was writing about sexual politics and relationships, and men and women's roles socially, so the conversations were often about intimacy and the role it plays in these women's lives," she said about the way the show changed how woman are portrayed on television. "That's what was so new — it involved language that made it new for women to be having these conversations. What was equally as important as the sex, is the way they were sharing and revealing truths of their lives.