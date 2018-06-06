Jennifer Lawrence Has a Rumored New Boyfriend: 5 Things to Know About Cooke Maroney

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 1:43 PM

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is heading into summer with a new man in her life! 

According to multiple outlets, the 27-year-old Oscar winner is dating art gallerist Cooke Maroney. Jennifer and the handsome 33-year-old were all smiles during a casual date in New York City on Tuesday, marking the first time photographers spotted the possible lovebirds out and about together. 

So who is Cooke and how did he snag Hollywood's golden girl? Here are five things to know about J. Law's latest object of affection: 

1. He's in the NYC Art Scene

Maroney works as a director at Gladstone 64, one of the Gladstone Galleries, which represents big name artists including Lena Dunham's father, Carroll Dunham. Prior to Gladstone, Cooke worked at Gagosian Gallery. 

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence's Best Looks

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

TheImageDirect.com

2. He's a New Englander

According to his Facebook page, Maroney attended high school in Middlebury, Vermont before enrolling in New York University. There he reportedly studied art history, and clearly continues to pursue his passion in the Big Apple! 

3. J. Law's BFF Reportedly Introduced the Pair

Laura Simpson, the actress' lifelong bestie who accompanied her to the 2014 Oscars, set Jennifer and Cooke up, reports Page Six. "They met through Jen's friend Laura," says a source. "The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together."

4. He's a Major Man About Town

Describes Page Six, Cooke is often seen at "high-end art openings" in New York City. Internet sleuths have also uncovered photographs of Lawrence's rumored new beau at a party in the Hamptons. A real social butterfly! 

Paris Hilton, Stavros Niarchos

John Shearer/WireImage for Teen Vogue

5. And Yes, There's a Possible Paris Hilton Connection

At the very least, Cooke and Paris are connected on social media. A private Instagram account linked to his name follows the famous heiress, as well as Hollywood insider Derek Blasberg. It's a very real possibility Maroney is actually friends with Hilton, because in 2013 he was photographed with Stavros Niarchos, an infamous ex of the socialite's. 

Lawrence previously dated Darren Aronofsky for a year before their Nov. 2017 split. She confirmed her single status in a February interview with Howard Stern, sharing, "I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time. I would like to have a relationship, you know—it's hard out there!"

