Prince's Estate Announces Release of New Album Piano & A Microphone 1983 on His 60th Birthday

This is one special gift to Prince's fans.

In honor of what would have been the late icon's 60th birthday, the Prince Estate, in partnership with Warner Bros. Records, has announced the release of Piano & A Microphone 1983, which is also a nod to his final concert tour in 2016.

Consisting of nine tracks, the album features a previously unreleased rehearsal cassette recorded in Prince's Kiowa Trail home studio in Minnesota at his piano in 1983, a year before he released his six-time platinum album, Purple Rain.

"This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince's career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016," Prince Estate entertainment adviser Troy Carter said in a statement. "The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano."