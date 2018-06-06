Kendra Wilkinson Apologizes to Hank Baskett: "I Was the Reason Your Football Career Ended"

After live-tweeting a recent argument with Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson returned to Twitter to apologize to her ex.

"I want to apologize publicly to Hank," she wrote on Wednesday. "I was the reason your football career ended. I regret doing that to u and i hope u learn to forgive me one day. I loved u and was always your number one fan."

The Kendra on Top celeb tweeted Baskett blamed her for ending his time in the NFL on Tuesday.

"I was 24 when i got married," Wilkinson continued. "Now I'm 33. I made a lot of mistakes through those young years and Im sorry for making u feel the way

i did."

She then added, "All I ever wanted was family because I never had a solid one but me being immature was the reason I couldn't give u more."

Her tweets have since been deleted.