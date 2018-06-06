Beyoncé and Jay-Z Show Off Twins Rumi and Sir Carter During On the Run II Tour Kickoff

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 12:54 PM
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II tour just started and it's already making headlines!
The couple is currently kicking off their stadium tour in Cardiff and fans at the show are posting pics and videos from the epic music event on social media. One major moment in the concert that had social media buzzing was when the couple appeared to show off their twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter in a photo.
Social media users have posted images of the couple holding babies, alongside a series of messages. One message reads "love never changes" while another reads "love is universal."
But it sounds like the twins weren't featured in this part of the show. The couple's rep told Buzzfeed that "it's not" Bey and Jay's twins in the photo.
It appears that the twins were actually featured in a video towards the end of the concert though. That video gave fans a glimpse into the couple's family life, including sweet moments with Blue Ivy.
The video also features footage of Bey's pregnancy with the twins and later shows her holding her babies after giving birth.
It's been a year since the couple welcomed their twins into the world. A month after giving birth, Bey debuted the first photo of Rumi and Sir.
"Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today," she captioned the cute photo on July 13.
Sir and Rumi will celebrate their first birthday in just a couple of days and hopefully Bey and Jay will share more sweet photos of their twins in celebration!
