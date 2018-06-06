Rita Ora Kisses Cardi B in "Girls" Music Video

Rita Ora released the music video today for her controversial single "Girls" and it features a steamy smooch with Cardi B!

The video opens with Ora dressed in a Grecian-style gold gown and a necklace; she is surrounded by a group of women dressed in nude undergarments laying around her.

The video also features Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha, who appear in separate frames. Charli XCX is shown in the darkness outside dressed in all white, while Rexha is dressed in all red in a room full of mirrors.

The main spectacle arrives when Ora interacts with Cardi B, who appears as a hologram in the video. The pair dance around one another until they finally share a kiss toward the end of the song.

The video then ends where it began, with Ora sitting among a group of women. Except this time, the women appear stronger and more confident as they sit up, face forward and stare straight into the camera.