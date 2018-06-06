Taco Bell Is Adding Frosé to Its Menu This Summer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 10:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Looking for a way to cool down this summer? Taco Bell's new drink item might just do the trick!

The popular fast food chain is adding a frosé (frozen rosé) to its menu for the upcoming season, just in time for those hot summer days. The drink, called The Berry Frosé Twisted Freeze, will be available at two of their Taco Bell Cantina locations, one in Dearborn, Ill. and one in Newport Beach, Calif.

If you're around one of those locations this summer you can stop by and pick up the drink for $5.49 in Deaborn and $7.99 in Newport Beach.

Read

Want a Taste? Taco Bell, Starbucks, Pillsbury and More Reveal Wild New Products

So maybe if the frosé is a hit Taco Bell will offer the drink in more locations? We'll have to wait and see!

If you're not able to make it to those two locations this summer, you can check out the company's other latest products HERE.

And check out a preview of the drink above!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lady Gaga, Taylor Kinney

Taylor Kinney Isn't Too Interested in Seeing Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born

Descendants 3

Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

Kate Spade

Kate Spade Fashion Show Pays Tribute to Late Designer's "Sparkle"

ESC: Cardi B

Every Outfit Cardi B Has Worn During New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Jeff Lewis Says Jenni Pulos Abuse Charges Put "Career in Jeopardy"

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.