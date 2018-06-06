Ocean's 8 Review Roundup: Did Sandra Bullock and Company Wow Critics?

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 8:53 AM
Girls run the world, or rather, heist in Ocean's 8. So how'd they do, according to critics?
Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne Hathaway star in the film, a spinoff of the popular comedy trilogy, directed by Gary Ross. George Clooney, who starred in the original films, co-produced Ocean's Eight, which sees Bullock play his character's the estranged sister, who attempts to pull off the heist of the century at the annual star-studded Met Gala.
Critics' reviews of Ocean's 8 have been lukewarm. Check out what several critics have said about the film.
1. Empire magazine's Ian Freer gives Ocean's 8 three out of five stars.
"There's lots to like, most of it coming from its movie star ensemble," he says. "Blanchett is cool personified, Paulson probably has the most to do (she has a run-in with Vogue editor Anna Wintour cooing over Roger Federer), Awkwafina is a lively presence, and Rihanna effortlessly erases the memory of Battleship. By the time they are strutting in full Met Gala finery to 'These Boots Are Made For Walkin',' it's hard not to root for them. There is something refreshing about seeing a group of women thrive on their wits, guile, smarts, cunning, proficiency and chutzpah rather than sex. It's just a shame they weren't tested even further. They could have handled it."
2. Screen Rant's Molly Freeman also gives the movie a score of three out of five.
"Ocean's 8 offers a fun female-fronted summer movie experience as it returns to the world of Ocean's 11, but falls short of elevating the franchise," she writes.
"Bullock is the most solid - and perhaps uninteresting - member of the ensemble as the anchor for the cast," she says. "The actress brings a depth of more potential to Debbie, but the character largely acts as the charmingly superficial center of the film's story. Blanchett's Lou, and her pantsuits, are a bright and fun foil to Debbie. Still, of the ensemble's major players, it's Hathaway's Daphne that steals the show, bringing a surprising amount of comedy and emotional depth to Ocean's 8."
3. Indiewire's Kate Erbland gives the movie a B- score.
"The depth and breadth of these characters is one of the film's greatest assets, from Cate Blanchett as Debbie's best friend Lou, a booze-shorting badass who appears to take her style cues from early Keith Richards, to Anne Hathaway as the gloriously vapid Daphne, along with star turns from Rihanna as a whipsmart hacker and Awkwafina as a fast-handed grifter. But this volume of bubbly personalities also holds back the film as a whole," she wrote.
"We want to spend time with these characters, and when the film switches into heist mode, Ocean's 8 loses sight of the women who drive it, opting to focus on a heist that's fun, but not nearly as fun as watching the characters prepare for it," she said.
4. Slashfilm's Josh Spiegel gives Ocean's 8 a score of six out of 10.
"Ocean's 8 isn't nearly as good as any of Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's trilogy," he writes. "It echoes many of the earlier series' charms, but never quite enough that it stands entirely on its own. Though Ocean's 8 can't hope to meet the quality of those other films, Gary Ross has at least made a decent spinoff. It's good enough to suggest the promise of future installments with a little bit more spunk and willingness to veer somewhat away from the male-driven trilogy."
5. Schmoes Know's Kristian Harloff gives Ocean's 8 3.3 out of five "schmoes," while co-host Mark Ellis gave the film a score of 3.
"It's pretty much a carbon copy of what we've seen before with the Ocean movies," Harloff says. "The blueprint of it is pretty much the same."
He calls Hathaway's performance "incredible."
"I think that the cast in general is really good," he says. "Rihanna was good. Everybody worked together fine. The movie is the definition of popcorn fluff...it was on par with Ocean's Thirteen."
"I found myself being very torn with this movie," Ellis says. "I think this movie had great potential...I think that either the directing or the screenplay fell flat for me but the star power and everybody's performance involved elevated it to the point where I think that I did have a good time watching this movie."
Ocean's 8 is set for release on June 8.
