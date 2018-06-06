13 Reasons Why Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

The story of Liberty High School continues: 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.

The streaming platform made the announcement with the above YouTube video depicting an opening locker and the number three. Season three is set to premiere sometime in 2019.

13 Reasons Why, based on the book by Jay Asher, follows the suicide of Hannah Baker, a high schooler who left tapes for her classmates containing the 13 reasons why she took her own life. The second season followed a lawsuit and trial her parents pursued against the school district. While the first season was narrated by Hannah, the second featured her peers telling their stories.