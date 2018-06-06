13 Reasons Why Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 8:12 AM
The story of Liberty High School continues: 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a third season on Netflix.
The streaming platform made the announcement with the above YouTube video depicting an opening locker and the number three. Season three is set to premiere sometime in 2019.
13 Reasons Why, based on the book by Jay Asher, follows the suicide of Hannah Baker, a high schooler who left tapes for her classmates containing the 13 reasons why she took her own life. The second season followed a lawsuit and trial her parents pursued against the school district. While the first season was narrated by Hannah, the second featured her peers telling their stories.
No other details about the new season were announced, including the cast, but viewers likely won't see Hannah Baker around. Katherine Langford indicated she won't return to the series for a third season. The Golden Globe nominated actress shared a tribute to the character on Instagram after the second season premiered in May 2018.
"'Hannah...I love you...and I let you go,'" Langford wrote. "Those are the words I was able to say six months ago, and now can finally share with you...As most of you know @13reasonswhy was my first ever job and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to tell Hannah's story so fully in season 1, and to be asked back for a season 2…This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact - whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art. There is a lot coming up this next year, and I can't wait to share it with you."
Langford told EW she thinks Hannah Baker's presence will be felt in the third season of 13 Reasons Why, even if she doesn't appear.
"I think that her presence and the importance of her and her story will always matter and will always be there. To be specific in this season, the big thing to take away is in regards to the trial where her image is distorted and defiled," Langford told EW. "At the end of the day one of the really important things to take from this season in regards to Hannah is that it doesn't matter who she was or what she did, she didn't deserve any of what happened to her."
13 Reasons Why season two ended with Tyler (Devin Druid) being assaulted and raped. He took a gun to the school, but was stopped by Clay (Dylan Minnette). The season finale ended with Clay holding Tyler's gun as police approached.
Production on the new season, which will be 13 episodes, will resume later in 2018. Brian Yorkey will return as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin and Selena Gomez are also returning as executive producers.
The story continues in 2019.
