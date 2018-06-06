Keiynan Lonsdale Explains His Exit From DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 7:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Keiyan Lonsdale, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow

CW

The CW's Legends of Tomorrow will be down a speedster. Keiynan Lonsdale won't return to the DC Comics superhero series as a series regular when the show returns with new episodes. Lonsdale, who plays Wally West aka Kid Flash in The CW's Arrowverse, was a series regular for season four. The actor released a statement on his Twitter on Wednesday after the news of his exit broke on Tuesday.

"Yo! Soo as a lot of you have now read, I'm not returning next season as a series regular for The Flash or Legends. It's definitely not a total goodbye or ‘see ya never' situation, ‘cause Wally West will still be around when you need him the most! It's just that it won't be full-time anymore," Lonsdale wrote.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

"I've changed a lot in the past year (as you've probably noticed lol), and for infinite reasons my perspective on life and what I want from it now is just completely different," his note continued. "Because of that, my heart told me it was the right time to continue my journey on an unknown path, and I'm so damn grateful to both shows for honoring and respecting that with me."

See the full tweet below.

As for what's next, Lonsdale didn't elaborate. "I hope you stick around for the new adventures," he wrote, "the only thing I can promise is Magic."

The changes Lonsdale refers to likely include when he came out as bisexual in May 2017 while filming the coming of age movie Love, Simon.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns this fall on The CW, paired with Arrow on Monday nights.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Flash , Hero Overload , Apple News , CW , Legends of Tomorrow , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Descendants 3

Mal Faces Uma in Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story Trailer

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

This Parts Unknown Final Season Trailer With Anthony Bourdain Will Break Your Heart

You, Lifetime, Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley Is “Really Troubled” By Anyone Thinking You Is a Love Story

Wendy Williams Teases Fergie Theme Song Remix

Alex Landi

Grey's Anatomy Adds a Gay Male Surgeon: Why It's About Time

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Are Leaving "Project Runway"

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.