Real Housewives of Orange County's Meghan King Edmonds Gives Birth to Twin Boys

UPDATE: Meghan King Edmonds and husband Jim Edmonds have announced the names of their twin boys: Hayes and Hart. In a blog post released this afternoon, the reality star explained how she and her hubby decided upon the monikers.

"Both are family names: Hayes (who looks like Jimmy) is Jimmy's great-grandma's maiden name, Hart (who looks like me) is my great-great-great grandpa's first name," she shared. "Our family is now completely complete."

Jim announced their arrival on his Instagram Story Wednesday, showing his arm with two small ink footprints. "1 little foot each," he wrote, adding, "They made it. Everyone is safe and healthy." Jim also promised, "Pictures will come soon."

Meghan updated her Instagram later in the day with a new photo and birth details.

From social media to blog posts, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star has been open and honest with fans about all her milestones. In fact, she gave fans a heads up that two babies were coming very soon.

"I'm so excited today because not only did I make it to 35 weeks pregnant (average twin gestation in the US) but both boys are (FINALLY!! After not cooperating for weeks!) in position to allow me to have a smooth labor!" she recently shared on Instagram. "After weeks of painful contractions things have really settled down."