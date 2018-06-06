Shawn Mendes Reacts to His Voice Cracks on Stage

When it comes to voice cracks, have mercy on Shawn Mendes.

The 19-year-old has spent most of his musical career in the midst of puberty and, as a result, has had to cope with the literal highs and lows of his voice. "Puberty—it's a weird thing," he quipped to James Cordenon The Late Late Show Tuesday night.

"You saw me at the beginning of puberty, halfway through...now I'm a full grown man with chest hair," Mendes joked.

Nowadays, while his voice has deepened, he chooses to sing higher through "falsetto," a technique that helps the singer hit notes outside of their range.

"I was obsessed with falsetto," Mendes told Corden, so much so that he worked with a voice coach for three years to learn how to do it properly.