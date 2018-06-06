Shawn Mendes Reacts to His Voice Cracks on Stage

Terence Patrick/CBS
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:12 AM
When it comes to voice cracks, have mercy on Shawn Mendes.
The 19-year-old has spent most of his musical career in the midst of puberty and, as a result, has had to cope with the literal highs and lows of his voice. "Puberty—it's a weird thing," he quipped to James Cordenon The Late Late Show Tuesday night.
"You saw me at the beginning of puberty, halfway through...now I'm a full grown man with chest hair," Mendes joked.
Nowadays, while his voice has deepened, he chooses to sing higher through "falsetto," a technique that helps the singer hit notes outside of their range.
"I was obsessed with falsetto," Mendes told Corden, so much so that he worked with a voice coach for three years to learn how to do it properly.
While his voice cracks may be in the past, Corden revived them with a montage of his various voice breaks over the years.
"This is Shawn Mendes going through puberty in front of millions," the late-night host joked as he introduced the clip.
As for Mendes, the star laughed at himself the entire way through.
Take a look for yourself in the clip above!
