Kim Kardashian Teases Details About Hubby Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans!

Kanye West's birthday is right around the corner! Friday, June 8 to be exact. So what does the famed rapper have planned for his 41st birthday?

Kim Kardashian let some deets slip about her hubby's upcoming name day celebration after accepting her Influencer Award at Monday's 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards!

"I'm planning a dinner for him at our house," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exclusively notes to E! News. "Just an intimate little dinner with friends."

And it sounds like the hit maker deserves the intimate party, as he's been busy with daddy duty recently. As Kim has been in New York for business, the chart topper is in California looking after their three children.