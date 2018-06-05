Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup Didn't Last Long

Another insider tells E! News that Sofia "was furious after seeing what Scott was up to in Jackson Hole."

"She broke it off in the heat of the moment and said she was done," the second source shares. "It's not the first time this has happened and its becoming a pattern. Scott didn't even flinch and knew she would come around. He told her he was just drunk and nothing happened. It was just the booze talking and completely meaningless."

"He gave Sofia some space to calm down and then told her how much he loves her and wants to be with her. Sofia believes it and is very committed to Scott," the insider continues. "He said he would make it up to her and show her how much he loves and cares for her. Sofia wants to see only the good in Scott. She really believes that she has changed him for the better and that he wants to stay on track for her."

The source adds, "She feels responsible and that she needs to be there for him. She wants it to work and wants to be with him. By Sunday night she was back at Scott's house ready to give him another chance."