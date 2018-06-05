How Olivia Culpo and Rebecca Minkoff Got Ready for CFDA Awards 2018

Red carpet prep can be pretty intense.

A hairstylist, makeup artist, manicurist and stylist can all be hovering around a celebrity at any given moment. Then there are assistants, managers, brand associates and even the glam squad's assistants in the room.

So when E! News joined designer Rebecca Minkoff and her date, Olivia Culpo, at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge just before the 2018 CFDA Awards, chaos was expected…but never realized.

Instead, the designer and fashion influencer were relaxed and calm before getting ready for the big night. The duo met while both Rebecca and Olivia served as judges on Project Runway. Flash forward to Monday night, where they share how they worked together on Olivia's bright yellow maxi-dress.

"Rebecca sent me a number of sketches of different outfit options. I chose the sketch that I liked the most," Olivia explained. "At that point we didn't have any colors picked out, and then I went back and forth with her with a few colors I liked, she suggested a few colors, and then we kind of just picked the color we both loved."