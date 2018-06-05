How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 3:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Martha Hunt took sparkling makeup to a new level at last night's CFDA Awards.

For the event, the Victoria's Secret model appeared on the red carpet wearing a Thom Browne gown, chandelier earrings and crystal-embellished beauty, courtesy of Swarovski (an official sponsor of the CFDA Awards)—a look that stood out at the star-studded event.

"The CFDA Fashion awards are a celebration of fashion and individualism, so I wanted to go with a statement look," Martha told E! News. "Red carpets are a fun way of having creative control over your own image!"

Although it took about one and a half hours to apply for celebrity makeup artist Georgi Sandev to apply, the model says this may not be the last time you see her with crystals on her face: "I would absolutely wear this look again to a music festival," she continued. "I was saying last night that I hope I see others rocking this look."

Photos

Fun Beauty Products to Wear to Coachella and Beyond

ESC: Marth Hunt, CFDA 2018

Victoria Secret

"The beautiful Swarovski crystals enhanced Martha's gorgeous eyes and complemented her stunning Thom Browne gown," Georgi revealed to us. "We played around with a few ideas but ultimately decided on creating a cat-eye look using the stones. I also kept the rest of the look simple, so her eyes and the crystals remained the focal point."

Want to recreate the star's crystal cat-eye makeup? Follow the beauty pro's steps below!

 

ESC: Marth Hunt, CFDA 2018

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Step 1: Prep your skin and apply your skin makeup, such as foundation, concealer, highlighter and blush.

Step 2: Define the brows. Georgi used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Blonde and Tinted Gel in Blonde.

Step 3: "I curled the lashes with the Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler, followed by the MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara."

Step 4: Prep for the crystals by gently wiping the surface of the skin around the eye with alcohol, to reduce any oil. Surface oil will interfere with the application of the stones.

Step 5: Apply twenty 12mm Aurore Boreale Swarovski Crystals around the perimeter of each eye, using professional grade makeup adhesive. Then, place one 10mm Clear Swarovski crystal in the inner corner of the eyes.

Step 6: "On the lips, I used Mac Subculture Lip Liner topped with Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored with a little Dior Lip Maximizer."

Step 7: "Fragrance always completes the look, so lastly we spritzed on Victoria's Secret Bombshell Summer before walking out the door."

RELATED ARTICLE: How Kim Kardashian Enhanced Her Natural Hair Texture at the CFDA Awards

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Doing It Wrong , Life/Style , Red Carpet
Latest News
ESC: NYFW Best Beauty, Tom Ford, Gigi Hadid

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Beauty on the Runway

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Reveals What Inspired Her New Coach Collection

Selena Gomez Shows Off Latest Coach X Selena Gomez Collection

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Looks From Celebrity Street Style

ESC: NYFW Best Looks, Tom Ford, Kaia Gerber

New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Every Must-See Outfit From the Runway

Shopping: Fortnite

Fortnite Halloween Costumes to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Shopping With The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell: Denim, Boots, Overalls and More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.